Snow removal begins at 12:00 a.m. each day and takes place during the early morning to avoid conflicts with drivers, people walking and children at play.

The snow removal schedule for the week of December 16th-20th is as followed:

December 16th

49th Avenue from 47th Street to 43rd Street; and

47th Street from 49th Avenue to 52nd Avenue.

December 17th

51A Avenue from Forrest Drive to 56th Street;

56th Street from 51st Avenue to Burwash Drive; and

Forrest Drive from Franklin Avenue to 51A Avenue.

December 18th

Franklin Avenue from School Draw Avenue to Weaver Drive;

Franklin Avenue from 43rd Street to 41st Street; and

Forrest Drive from 51A Avenue to Con Road.

December 19th

McDonald Drive from Weaver Drive to McMeekan Causeway; and

54th Street from Franklin Avenue to 53rd Avenue.

December 20th

49th Street from 52nd Avenue to School Draw Avenue; and

Finlayson Drive from Kam Lake Road to Range Lake Road.

Residents must make sure that parked vehicles are removed from these streets by midnight or they will be towed. People are also advised that there will be traffic delays in snow removal areas and if possible, to use an alternate route to avoid delays.