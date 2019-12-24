This book was read to me on Dec. 24th by my Mom for as long as I can remember. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

The precious moments from my childhood during Christmas are now memories which I hold close to my heart. Christmas is a time when precious memories are created.

I remember being woke up super early to the smell of turkey baking in the oven on Christmas morning by my older sister Corrina Green. She would always be the first one awake to say, “Santa has been here” as she tippy-toed into my bedroom. We would race to the living room and open our stockings before Mom and Dad’s feet would hit their bedroom floor.

In our home in Whitbourne, Newfoundland, Christmas is a special time of year for our family. My mom, Marilyn Green, who is a lay minister would always bring us to church on Christmas Eve for a service, many of which were a midnight mass service.

We have a special tradition in our home. When we arrive home from the church we are allowed to open one gift of our choosing. I would always open Aunt Velma’s gift, she was a school teacher in Green’s Harbour Newfoundland and would always have an interesting book or educational-related material wrapped up.

My mother would also read us a special story from a special book, “The Night before Christmas” I now own that book and it travels where I go. My mom actually forgot that she sent it to me in one of her many care packages some time ago. Today, I would like to share this storybook with you.

I want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas from my home in Yellowknife to yours. Especially to my nieces and nephew.

