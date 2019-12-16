Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced funding for Good Shepherd Refuge Social Ministries through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund.

“Our government’s Veteran and Family Well-being Fund offers organizations like Good Shepherd Ministries the resources they need to foster innovative solutions for very complex problems. And thanks to their important work, Veterans and their families can get the support they need – even in the most difficult times,” The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence said. “Nobody has all the answers, but by working with all our community partners, we will only do better.”

Good Shepherd Refuge Social Ministries will receive $399,780 over three years to provide support to homeless Veterans and those at risk of becoming homeless. Based in Toronto, the Good Shepherd Refuge Social Ministries’ Veteran Housing Navigation Team will pair their expertise with peer support to prevent homelessness amongst at-risk Veterans by helping them achieve their housing, health and social goals within Canada.

The Government of Canada’s Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund provides grants and contributions to approved private, public and academic organizations to support research, initiatives and projects that encourage or enhance the well-being of the Veteran community.

“We are excited to receive this funding as it will further our efforts in helping homeless Veterans regain their dignity, self-confidence and purpose in life.” Brother David Lynch, Executive Director of Good Shepherd Ministries said.

