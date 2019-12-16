Our Yellowknife Detachment front line policing and investigative services and our Operational Communications Centre (OCC) continue to be operational with no changes to service levels during the building repairs, the RCMP said. Arthur C. Green/File Photo

Yellowknife RCMP will resume full administrative service hours as of Monday, December 16, 2019, including fingerprinting and criminal records check services.

Temporary repairs to the water and sewer system in the Henry Larsen Building have been completed.

The main water pipe system in the Henry Larsen Building continues to be under repair. Major repairs will be taking place in and around the building. This continues to effect the availability of parking in the area in front of the Yellowknife Detachment front entrance. Veterans Memorial Drive (49th Avenue) will also have intermittent road closures as the repairs are made to the piping underneath the main building.

Please use extra caution when accessing the front entrance for the Yellowknife Detachment as active construction will be underway. Your patience is appreciated.

Our Yellowknife Detachment front line policing and investigative services and our Operational Communications Centre (OCC) continue to be operational with no changes to service levels during the building repairs, the RCMP said.

