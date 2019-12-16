During this festive season, the Nunavut RCMP wishes to remind the public of the dangers of impaired driving and the dire consequences that often result from operating a vehicle while impaired. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 15th, the Rankin Inlet RCMP were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle motor collision and possible impaired driver after an SUV vehicle collided with a snowbank.

The RCMP attended the scene and arrested the driver for impaired driving. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

A 56-year-old Rankin Inlet man is facing impaired driving-related charges along with taking a motor vehicle without consent. The driver is scheduled to appear in court on March 9, 2020 in Rankin Inlet.

During this festive season, the Nunavut RCMP wishes to remind the public of the dangers of impaired driving and the dire consequences that often result from operating a vehicle while impaired.

