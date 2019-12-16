Each year, the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs recognizes members of the NWT fire service for their work in protecting our families and homes from the threat of fire by awarding the annual NWT Fire Service Merit Awards.

NWT Fire Service Merit Awards are awarded based on nominations from the public to honour and recognize individual firefighters and community fire departments for their significant contributions to the NWT fire service and community fire protection.

The 2019 award recipient is:

· Andy Carpenter –Fire Chief, Fort Providence Fire Department – Outstanding dedication and commitment to providing for the safety of the residents of Fort Providence.

Recognizing the contributions and achievements of firefighters is an important part of promoting and recognizing the NWT fire service as they provide vital education and protection services that contribute to sustainable, vibrant, and safe communities.

agreen@vistaradio.ca

Twitter.com/artcgreen