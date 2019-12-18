100.1 The Moose would like to thank everyone in the community of Yellowknife and Hay River for helping the less fortunate this Christmas. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

The giving spirit was evident this Christmas season in Yellowknife and Hay River. 100.1 The Moose would like to thank our listeners, sponsors and community partners for helping us raise $87, 000 in food items for the community.

Through our Stuff -the- Bus food drive, we sold 450 hampers in Yellowknife from the Local Co-Op and another 317 this past weekend with our Fill-a-Ford food drive for a total of 767 hampers.

Cadet Jason Brinson is the Executive Director & Associate Corps (Church) Officer with The Salvation Army in Alberta and Northern Territories Division.

“We are thankful to our partners at 100.1 The Moose for their involvement in annual Stuff-the-Bus event that provides food to The Salvation Army as well as other food banks and community groups in Yellowknife,” Cadet Brinson said. “The Salvation Army is a proud partner in the fight against food insecurity and with the help of organizations like 100.1 The Moose, we are able to provide food hampers year-round. We are grateful for all those who contribute to this event and help Give Hope Today.”

Colleen McLean is the Volunteer Coordinator for the YK Food Bank.

“Seems like every year we get more and more either homeless people or people with low income, it doesn’t matter your income, you know where we are whenever you need food,” McLean said in an interview.

We were so proud of everyone in our community who helped with our food drive events, the community really came together as a team to help the less fortunate. The smiles and kind words will never be forgotten.

The hampers and proceeds from the Chilli and Bun sales in Hay River went to the Breakfast Lunch Program, The Soup Kitchen and the Lights on Program.

Andrew Brohart, Aleisha Mercer and Kristen Au are Account Executives at 100.1 The Moose.

“I would like to thank the sponsors and the community for pulling together,” Brohart said. “It shows great strength and character to see the whole northern community pulling together to help each other. I wish everyone In Yellowknife and Hay River a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.”

“100.1 The Moose listeners always step up when Yellowknife and Hay River needs it. We are thrilled to connect personal conviction with community cause”-Scott Armstrong, Interim General Manager.

“The community of Yellowknife is amazing,” Mercer said. “Lots of people made special trips to the Co-Op just to purchase hampers. To witness neighbors helping neighbors is what Christmas is all about. A special thank you to our volunteers for lending a helping hand packing the hampers.”

Thank you Co-Op Chargers for your help today with Stuff the Bus. Posted by 100.1 The Moose on Saturday, November 30, 2019

100.1 The Moose would also like to thank the generosity of the local business community who sponsored our events.

Stuff-the-Bus (Yellowknife) Polar Tech

Gas Town

For Woman Only

NWT Brewing CO

Roys Audio-video

Mainstreet Pizza

Copperhouse

The Quilted Raven

Adam Dental Clinic

Quality Furniture

Co-Op

Signed

Northland Utilities

Yellowknife Beverages

The Brick

Family Vision Center

First Transit

Overlander Sports

Canadian Tire

DC Moving

Northern Food Services

For Men Only Fill-a-Ford (Hay River) Ptarmigan Inn

Super -A Foods

Aurora Ford

