The Iqaluit RCMP are currently dealing with a dynamic situation that is unfolding quickly and are asking the public to avoid the 200 block area in Iqaluit and for all residents in the area to stay within their residence.

Members of the Iqaluit Detachment along with “V” Division Containment Team are on scene dealing with the situation.

We are asking for the public to refrain from posting any photos of the Police location on social media until the matter is resolved to ensure officer and public safety, the RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at (867)-979-1111.

