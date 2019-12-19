Those interested in volunteering to help the Salvation Army meet their Kettle goal can sign up at www.yzfkettles.ca. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

The Salvation Army in Yellowknife needs your help.

Their annual Kettle campaign is in full swing, but many volunteer shifts went unfilled. Volunteers are vital to

raising their $42,000 goal as the Kettles can’t be put out to collect donations unattended.

“The Salvation Army is grateful for the Kettle volunteers who have given of their time to help us this Christmas season,” Cadet Jason Brinson from the Yellowknife Salvation Army said. “Our final week of Kettles is fast approaching and, at the writing of this message, we have 26 hours left to cover. We have shifts available Friday evening and all day on Saturday.”

If you can spare a few hours, please sign up for a shift at 867-920-HOPE or online at

YZFKettles.ca.

Bring your kids or grandkids and enjoy the experience as a family, Cadet Brinson added.

agreen@vistaradio.ca

Twitter.com/artcgreen