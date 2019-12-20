The father is considered armed and dangerous the RCMP said. Arthur C. Green/RCMP File Photo

The vehicle driven by Cody Armstrong has been located back at his residence. The RCMP cannot confirm at this time if Cody and/or Waylon are inside the home.

There continues to be a large police presence at the residence and we ask that the public avoid the area. Please do not report police activity on social media.

The RCMP confirms that Cody Armstrong was in possession of a long barrel rifle when he left the residence in Brule. Waylon Armstrong and his mother were at Cody’s home visiting when an altercation took place and Cody left the home with Waylon.

Cody is to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you have any information regarding this child abduction, contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. this morning, 14-month-old Waylon Armstrong was abducted from his home in Brule, near Hinton, Alta. by his 41-year-old father, Cody Armstrong, who is driving a 2002, medium-green, GMC Sierra, Alberta licence plate BSF 3524.

Waylon Armstrong is described as:

blonde hair

brown eyes

wearing a onesie with moose on it

Cody Armstrong is described as:

5’9″

170 lbs

blond hair

brown eyes

wearing a grey shirt with grey Stanfield long johns.

Do not approach the suspect or vehicle if located, call the police immediately. If you have any information regarding this child abduction, contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544.

agreen@vistaradio.ca

Twitter.com/artcgreen