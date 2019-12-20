The City of Yellowknife maintains after-hours telephone services for road, water and sewer emergencies and Municipal Enforcement. For any inquiries please contact the City at 920-5600. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

The City of Yellowknife Holiday municipal service schedule is as follows:

CITY HALL will close at 12:00 noon on December 24, 2019 and 3:00 p.m. on December 31, 2019

SOLID WASTE FACILITY will be closed on December 25, 26, 2019 and January 1, 2020.

AMNESTY DAY is Friday, December 27, 2019. During this time the residential $10.00 tipping fee at the Solid Waste Facility will be waived but other tipping fees will still apply

CHRISTMAS TREES will be accepted at the Solid Waste Facility free of charge for the months of December and January.

WATER DELIVERY & SEWAGE PUMPOUT that would normally take place on Christmas Day and on New Year’s Day will instead take place on December 24 and 31, 2019.

GARBAGE & COMPOST PICK UP that would normally take place on Christmas Day and on New Year’s Day will instead take place on December 24 and December 31, 2019.

FREE DOWNTOWN PARKING is from December 23, 2019 to January 1, 2020.The City will not be enforcing parking meters during this period. People working in the downtown and parking for extended periods of time are asked to not park adjacent to storefronts in an effort to provide easier access to these stores throughout the day. All other parking regulations will be enforced – such as fire lanes, handicap stalls, and loading zones. This includes parking restrictions on Franklin Avenue from 3:00 – 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PUBLIC TRANSIT SCHEDULE – there will be no Transit Service on Wednesday, December 25, Thursday, December 26and Wednesday, January 1 due to Statutory Holidays and Express Route B will be reduced to morning only service from Monday, December 23 to Friday, January 3 (inclusively).

FREE TRANSIT – All transit and YATS fares will be waived from December 23 through January 1.

YELLOWKNIFE PUBLIC LIBRARY will close on December 25, 26 and January 1.

RUTH INCH MEMORIAL POOL will close on December 25.

MULTIPLEX ARENA will close on December 25.

FIELDHOUSE will close on December 25.

VISITORS’ CENTRE will close on December 25.

