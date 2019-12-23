This Christmas, 1001. The Moose has managed to get in touch with Santa’s Co-Pilot Elf, seven-year-old Tippy Toes Landing, at the North Pole.

“Today is Tibbs Eve here in the North Pole,” Toes said. “Being the only Newfoundlander on the team no one else knows what I’m talking about.”

Toes says that today is their last day to get everything fully packed and ready to go.

“Santa will take off early in the morning to head to Australia,” Toes said. “Then he will visit New Zealand and Europe before heading back across the pond.”

Santa will visit every child in the world in 24 hours Toes says, a trip which involves a lot of planning.

“Being the Co-Pilot is tough work, “Toes said. “But we have new technology this year, so I have been programming the new autopilot feature which will help us in any windy or foggy weather.”

Especially on the East Coast of Canada, Toes added.

Rudolph, Donner, Comet, Prancer, Cupid, Dasher, Blitzen, Vixen and Dancer took a test flight this morning according to Toes after he sprinkled magic dust on their hooves.

“They wanted to leave the North Pole for a test flight so Rudolph can try out the new LED nose,” Toes said. “It’s super bright, so Santa and I have special sunglasses to protect our eyes.”

The North Pole is filled with excitement Toes says in anticipation of the world flight.

“We strapped a Go-Pro on Vixen this year and have set up a huge ice screen T.V. that it connects to,” Toes said. “We’ll also use the T.V. on Boxing Day to watch Canada play in the World Juniors on TSN.”

“Santa has told the staff at the North Pole that everyone is to be in bed early on Christmas Eve if we want to watch the game,” Toes added.

“Go Canada Go,” Toes said. “And Merry Christmas.” -Tippy Toes Landing

100.1 The Moose asked Toes about the flight plan for the North.

“Yellowknife will be one of our last stops this year,” Toes said. “We will land in Hay River to deice and then we’ll head further North.”

Toes says that this year has been amazing at the North Pole as everyone worked as a team to fill children’s wishes.

“However, I would like to add, to not forget about the sick children who are in hospital and are not home for Christmas this year,” Toes said. “Christmas is really about loved ones, spreading cheer and happiness.”

Work resumes in the North Pole after the World Junior Hockey Championship game.

“Go Canada Go,” Toes said. “And Merry Christmas.”

To track Santa click here.

