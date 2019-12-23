The CBSA arrested the driver and seized the suspected cocaine. The RCMP attended and took custody of the subject as well as the evidence. Arthur C. Green/Submitted Photo

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Southern Ontario Region, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Windsor Detachment announced today the seizure of 30 bricks of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge and the arrest of a Brampton, Ontario, resident.

On December 15, 2019, a lone male driving a tractor trailer arrived at the Ambassador Bridge Commercial Operations in Windsor, Ontario, and was referred for a secondary inspection.

During the examination, border services officers discovered 30 packages of suspected cocaine, weighing an approximate total of 40 kilograms.

The CBSA arrested the driver and seized the suspected cocaine. The RCMP attended and took custody of the subject as well as the evidence.

The RCMP charged Manjinder Gill, 44 years-old, with:

Importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Mr. Gill is in custody and awaiting a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

