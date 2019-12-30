Iqaluit RCMP members responded to a complaint of an assault in progress near the Men’s shelter close to midnight on Dec. 27th.

A 28 and 29-year-old male victims were subject to a gruesome attack, by an individual operating a snowmobile at the time. The victims were transported to Qikiqtani General Hospital, with the 28-year-old male victim

in serious condition.

A 19-year-old-male from Iqaluit was arrested on scene without incident. The 28-year-old male victim was transferred to Ottawa for further medical

evaluation with serious injuries.

The investigation has determined all three of the above were at the Chart Room beverage room prior to one of the male victims and the suspect having a conversation outside.



That conversation led to the two males departing the area on foot headed towards the Men’s shelter with the suspect following shortly thereafter on a ski-doo.

The accused has been remanded into custody for 72 hours as the investigation continues. The Iqaluit RCMP is interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the discussion between the subjects outside of the Chart Room just before midnight, Dec. 27th to contact the Iqaluit RCMP.



The Iqaluit Detachment reminds residents to contact police through (867) 979-1111 or, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 at any time when they see a crime happening or to provide information on a crime.

agreen@vistaradio.ca

Twitter.com/artcgreen