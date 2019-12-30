The Yellowknife RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in piecing together the activities in a residential neighbourhood where a large sum of cash was taken from a residence.

At approximately 6:15 pm on December 25, 2019, Yellowknife RCMP received a call for service. A homeowner reported a large sum of cash had been taken from the residence.

It is believed a male entered the residence, while the homeowner was in the home, and removed the cash. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

The RCMP are seeking public assistance from anyone who may have had contact with, or video footage of a male, possibly wearing a green or dark coat/parka on December 25, between approximately 5 and 8 pm in the Latham Island / Old Town area.

People observed a similarly dressed male the previous evening, in the Latham Island / Old Town area between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The male was seen in the area, carrying a shovel, and was offering to clear snow from the residences / driveways / sidewalks.

The RCMP are asking anyone who may have had contact with, or video footage of, the male in the area, possibly wearing a green or dark coat / parka, on December 24, between 7 – 10 pm to please contact Yellowknife Detachment at 867-669-1111.

During this holiday season, please remember to secure your home, vehicle and personal belongings. Please be aware of your surroundings and anyone who may be in your neighbourhood. If you see suspicious activity, please report it to your local RCMP.

