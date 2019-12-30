The male has been remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance on January 8, 2020. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

On October 25, the “V” Division Specialized Investigative Team opened an investigation into a 24-year-old male who was allegedly on-line luring two separate children in Baker Lake, for sexual relations.

On December 13, 2019 the Baker Lake RCMP arrested and charged the 24-year-old male with one count of Sexual Interference, one count of Invitation to Sexual Touching, one count of Sexual Assault, two counts of Luring a Child and one count of Breach of Probation.

The male has been remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance on January 8, 2020.

While the internet can be an incredible social and educational tool, children and youth’s online safety depends on parents/guardians taking a pro-active approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation.

For helpful guidance and advice please visit:

http://www.cybertip.ca/app/en/internet_safety-for_youth

http://www.cybertip.ca/app/en/internet_safety-for_children

