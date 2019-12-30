The City of Yellowknife would like to thank Northland Utilities for their support in this competition and all residents who took part in decorating and voting, to help brighten our community. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

The City of Yellowknife and Northland Utilities is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Holiday Lights Competition.

This year’s winners, who each receive a cash prize of $150 courtesy of Northland Utilities, are:

5204 54 Street

5211 54 Street

5 Wong Court

6 Burwash Drive

5009 Finlayson Drive

Northland Utilities would also like to congratulate the residents of 39 Johnson Crescent, who won the $100 registration draw prize.

The City of Yellowknife would like to thank Northland Utilities for their support in this competition and all residents who took part in decorating and voting, to help brighten our community.

To view the 2019 Holiday Lights Competition entries, visit www.yellowknife.ca/holidaylights.

agreen@vistaradio.ca

Twitter.com/artcgreen