The Yellowknife RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing woman, Sladjana Petrovic.

Yellowknife RCMP was contacted late Friday afternoon, regarding a possible missing person, Sladjana Petrovic, female, age 60. Sladjana was reportedly last seen on December 26 in the downtown area.

RCMP began an investigation, following all investigative leads to Sladjana’s possible whereabouts. All investigative leads have now been exhausted, and the RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance.

Sladjana Petrovic, is described as Caucasian, 5’7” / 170 cm, 257 lbs / 117 kg, heavy build, shoulder-length “salt and pepper” brown hair and blue eyes. No clothing description at this time, however, Sladjana may be wearing a blue jacket and sneakers/running shoes.

Sladjana lives and frequents the downtown area. Residents are asked to keep a lookout for her.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Sladjana Petrovic is asked to contact either Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: nwtnutips to 274637

