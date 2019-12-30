Statement in full, from the immediate family of Kelly Amaujaq Fraser – Mother Theresa Angoo and siblings Mellow, Maxine, Jessie, Rachel, Christopher and Oliver:



“It is with the deepest regret that we share the news that Kelly Fraser died by suicide on the 24th of December in Winnipeg, Manitoba.”



“Kelly suffered from PTSD for many years as a result of childhood traumas, racism and persistent cyber-bullying. She was actively seeking help and spoke openly about her personal challenges online and through her journey.”



“Kelly was an incredibly kind person who gave so much of herself to help others. She was fiercely open with her fans in the hopes that sharing her struggles might help them know they were not alone. Kelly fought so hard to be well.”

“We know that she would want us all to continue to do our very best to take care of ourselves. Please respect our privacy at this time as no further details about the circumstances of her death will be provided.”



“Kelly has left behind many family throughout the North, and her special family Avia Pipaluk and Patricia Bell in Ottawa. We are still in complete shock and our hearts bleed for our sister. Let us celebrate Kelly’s generosity, honesty, passion and love of life.”



“Memorials will be held in memory of Kelly Amaujaq Fraser in both Winnipeg and Iqaluit, details to follow.”



If you are struggling, please feel free to call the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line:

(867) 979-3333 or (800) 265-3333 Available 24 hrs a day, 7 days a week. It is anonymous and confidential.



Or contact your local clinic to arrange appointments.

Or call Kids Help Phone (E/F) (24/7/365)

Phone counselling 1-800-668-6868

Texting service Text TALK to 686868

