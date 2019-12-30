The Whitehorse RCMP have been investigating a report of a break and enter at a downtown business on December 13th, 2019. They are now requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect, captured on surveillance cameras. He was wearing a red baseball hat, black fur-lined jacket, denim jeans and black runners with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551. If you have information to provide to police, but wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

agreen@vistaradio.ca

Twitter.com/artcgreen