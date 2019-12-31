The problem with drinking and driving is the mourning after. Please enjoy your New Year and don't drink and drive. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

Northwest Territories RCMP, across the Territory, are wishing the citizens of NT a happy and safe New Years.

Whether you are travelling to visit friends and/or family, or are ringing in the New Year at a festive gathering, NT RCMP reminds you to travel safely.

“While our officers will be doing their best to make the roads safer this holiday season, we ask you to also look out for each other. Please do not hesitate to report a suspected impaired driver and help us keep our roads safe.” Cpl. Sam Munden, NCO in charge of NT RCMP Traffic Services.

If you suspect or witness impaired driving, please call your local RCMP detachment to report.

Impaired driving continues to be one of the largest causes of death in Canada. And it is entirely preventable. All you need to do is have a plan for a safe and sober ride home.

Drunk driving is a killer disease.

The Northwest Territories RCMP will be out and actively enforcing impaired driving laws. Whether it be alcohol, drugs or a combination thereof, RCMP officers will be checking to ensure people are driving sober, or within the legal limits.

“And please enjoy the holidays responsibly.” Cpl. Sam Munden, NCO in charge of NT RCMP Traffic Services

Please keep your eyes out for RCMP officers, as they work to ensure the safety of our citizens of the Northwest Territories.

Don’t drink or use drugs and drive. It’s better to arrive sober and late than never.

agreen@vistaradio.ca

Twitter.com/artcgreen