The Yellowknife RCMP are still seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing woman, Sladjana Petrovic, age 60.

Sladjana was reportedly last seen on December 26 in the downtown area. RCMP began a missing person investigation on December 27, when she was reported missing. The investigation continues and RCMP is seeking any information or leads the public may have.

“It is unusual circumstances for a person to not have activity or contact with known associates or locations where they usually frequent. We are hoping to locate Ms. Petrovic as soon as possible and ensure she is safe and well.” Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel, Operations Manager, Yellowknife RCMP.

Sladjana Petrovic, is described as Caucasian, 5’7” / 170 cm, 257 lbs / 117 kg, heavy build, shoulder-length “salt and pepper” brown hair and blue eyes. No clothing description at this time, however, Sladjana may be wearing a blue jacket and sneakers/running shoes. She may also be wearing an over-the-should satchel style purse.

Sladjana’s residence is in the downtown area. Residents are asked to keep a lookout for her.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Sladjana Petrovic is asked to contact either Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: nwtnutips to 274637.

