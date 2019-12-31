The 28-year-old victim, however, was knocked unconscious and then assaulted repeatedly before also being run over by Kovik on the snowmobile. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

In the early morning hours of December 28, Iqaluit RCMP members responded to a complaint of an assault in progress near the Men’s shelter, building 778 in Iqaluit, NU.

The RCMP and EMS arrived on scene and were quickly directed to an unconscious 28-year-old male in serious medical distress. By-standers identified the person responsible, 19-year-old Jordan Kovik from Iqaluit.

Kovik was arrested on the scene without incident. The investigation has determined that a second victim, a 29-year-old male and his friend were at a local drinking establishment earlier and had met up outside with Kovik.

An argument between Kovik and the 29-year-old male took place with words being exchanged before Kovik returned to the lounge. A short time later, Kovik exited the lounge and as he approached his snowmobile, he observed the 29-year-old running away from the area. Believing his snowmobile had been tampered with, Kovic got his sled running and commenced pursuit.

Kovik located the 28 and 29-year-old males running towards the Men’s shelter at which time both men were assaulted physically and run over by Kovik on his snowmobile.

“The Iqaluit RCMP would like to thank all those who have come forward and provided information and video evidence for this investigation.” Cpl. Jamie Savikataaq, RCMP “V” Division Media Relations Iqaluit, NU

The 29-year-old male was eventually able to get up and run to the safety of the Men's Shelter. The 28-year-old victim, however, was knocked unconscious and then assaulted repeatedly before also being run over by Kovik on the snowmobile.

The 28-year-old victim remains in intensive care in critical condition in Ottawa Hospital with family at his side.

Jordan Kovik has been charged criminally with:

Attempt Murder

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm

Assault with a Weapon (snowmobile)

Uttering Threats to cause death,

two counts Breaching a Recognizance (liquor and keep the peace and be of good behavior)

Kovik will appear for a Show Cause Hearing today, December 31, 2019 to determine if he will be released or held in custody.

Iqaluit Detachment remind residents to contact police through (867) 979-0123 or, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 at any time when they see a crime happening or to provide information on a crime.

