To report severe weather, send an email to NTstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #NTStorm. Arthur C. Green/Submitted Image

Environment Canada has issued a Fog advisory for Hay River.

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Dense fog has developed south of Great Slave Lake. The fog is expected to dissipate Wednesday afternoon.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.



Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.



agreen@vistaradio.ca

Twitter.com/artcgreen