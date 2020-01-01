Jersey Jamboree Contest

The puck is about to drop in Yellowknife for the Hockey Day in Canada celebrations. The Moose FM team would like to see your Yellowknife hockey spirit with our Jersey Jamboree Contest.

Participants will design a Yellowknife hockey jersey and submit on MyYellowknifeNow.com by January 17th. The winning jersey will be chosen by the host of hockey night in Canada, Ron McLean himself and the winner will get their jersey made into a real jersey. The jersey will be signed by NHL alumni visiting for the festivities.

Let’s show the nation our Northern hockey spirit!

Upload you jersey design using the form below: