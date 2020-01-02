Friday's LOTTO MAX jackpot is a record-breaking $70 million - the biggest lottery jackpot ever offered in Canada. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

The biggest Canadian lottery jackpot ever is now up for grabs plus an estimated 10 draws for $1 million.

Canadians have seen big LOTTO MAX jackpots before. But they’ve never seen anything this big. Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is a record-breaking $70 million – the biggest lottery jackpot ever offered in Canada.

The record-breaking jackpot comes after a change to the game in May allowed LOTTO MAX prizes to grow past the former $60 million maximum. Jackpots of $65 million have now been offered on three occasions: in June, in October, and on December 31.

Now, this Friday – January 3 – offers Canadians their first-ever chance at the new $70 million maximum. Plus, every selection issued for Friday’s draw will have even more chances to win. There will be an estimated 10 MAXMILLIONS draws – additional draws for prizes of $1 million each.

LOTTO MAX tickets for this record jackpot can be purchased until 9:30 p.m. CT / 8:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday evening. The results will be posted to www.wclc.com as soon as possible after the draws.

Starting on Saturday morning, players can also check their tickets in these ways:

* Scan tickets with the WCLC Lottery Manager mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices at the App Store and Google Play Store; or

* Check at retail on winning numbers lists, self-serve ticket checkers, and by validation at the terminal.

