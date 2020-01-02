Effective October 21, 2019, snowmobiles may be operated along the Dempster Highway corridor from km 68 to the Yukon-NWT border until April 30, 2020, unless otherwise directed. If weather conditions change, snowmobile closures may still come into effect. Closures are intended to protect the fragile tundra from damage.

No one can operate any other type of off-road vehicle within the Dempster Highway corridor, including ATVs. Hunters are reminded not to harass or chase any animals while on their snowmobile.

“We ask all snowmobilers to operate your machine responsibly,” The Yukon Government stated. “Use common sense and don’t travel across a landscape that might not be properly protected by snow cover. We all have a part in protecting our unique and valuable environment.”

Hart River caribou herd

Caribou south of km 140 on the Dempster Highway (near Windy Pass) are from the Hart River caribou herd. These are not Porcupine caribou. Hart River caribou are a much smaller herd (approximately 2,700 in number) and are vulnerable to over-hunting.

Harvest rights granted to Inuvialuit and Gwich’in beneficiaries under the Porcupine Caribou Management Agreement do not extend south of km 140 at this time.

Reminder: caribou hunting in the five Game Management Subzones 2-16, 2-23, 2-27, 2-28 and 2-39 closed to licensed hunting effective November 1. This includes the Dempster Highway from kilometre 77 (North Fork Pass) to kilometer 195 (Ogilvie River bridge).

The Government of Yukon monitors the Porcupine caribou herd’s movements, and if large numbers move south of km 140, we may open this area to harvest. We continue to monitor caribou movement to the northwest of Windy Pass using satellite collars and fixed-wing aircraft to help ensure the most up to date knowledge of herd movements is available. If Porcupine caribou enter these subzones in sufficient numbers before January 31, 2020, we will make an announcement opening these subzones.

Hunters can monitor the movements of Porcupine caribou by checking PCMB.ca.

For more information about harvesting caribou along the Dempster Highway in Yukon, contact the Department of Environment office in Dawson City at 867-993-5492.

Please help conserve the Hart River caribou herd.

Hunting the Porcupine caribou herd

Licensed hunters can only hunt Porcupine caribou north of kilometre 195.

Subsistence hunters can hunt Porcupine caribou north of kilometre 140.

Faro moose threshold hunt

There is an annual harvest limit for moose in this area.

The limit for the 2019-20 season is 15 moose.

The annual harvest limit of 15 moose has been reached. As of September 17, 2019, moose hunting in subzones 4-44, 4-45 and 4-46 is closed for the rest of the season.

If you have not yet reported your moose harvest from these subzones please do so immediately.

If you are hunting moose in the area when it is open, you must report your harvest within 72 hours. You must still complete a regular harvest report form by going to or phoning a Department of Environment office.

For more information about the threshold hunt, see the Yukon hunting regulations summary.

agreen@vistaradio.ca

Twitter.com/artcgreen