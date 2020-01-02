Registration is open until January 16, 2020. Visit www.walktotuk.com to register. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

Don’t miss out on the anniversary edition of Walk to Tuk. This year, Walk to Tuk turns ten. What better way to celebrate than starting or joining a team.

Community members, schools, and workplaces are encouraged to form teams and conceptually walk the distance of the Big River from Zhatıé Kų́ę́ (Fort Providence) to Tuktuuyaqtuuq (Tuktoyaktuk), a total of 1,658 km, between January 2 and February 29, 2020.

So far there are 1,942 participants on 185 teams from 17 communities. Last year, there were Walk to Tuk teams in 30 NWT communities.

Why should you participate in Walk to Tuk?

Walk to Tuk is a fun, free activity open to anyone.

Walk to Tuk will help you stay active when you need it most, during the coldest and darkest months of the year.

Walk to Tuk is a team activity that encourages all participants, from the youngest to the oldest, to work together towards a common goal.

Walk to Tuk is accessible. You don’t need any special equipment. You can count activity time indoors, outdoors, at the gym, in the pool, or down the halls; walk, snowshoe, or even dance to Tuk one step at a time!

Prizes are awarded to individuals, teams, and team captains throughout Walk to Tuk.

Teams get to choose their own great team name and there have been some real gems over the years, including the Ice Road Tukkers, Chafing the Dream, Gwich’in Nahtraahadaal, Tuk Norris, and Dehcho Cuzzins.

Walk to Tuk is flexible. You can count any activity that is continuous and vigorous-intensity, including swimming, biking, and cross-country skiing, toward your weekly totals.

Walk to Tuk promotes wellness. Walking can improve concentration and focus, supports children's cognitive developments, lowers blood pressure and stress levels, and improves heart and lung health.

Walk to Tuk is a great way to experience the beautiful outdoor spaces in your community.

Start the new year off on the right foot and join Walk to Tuk 2020. Walk to Tuk officially started on January 2, but it is not too late to sign up.

Registration is open until January 16, 2020. Visit www.walktotuk.com to register.

