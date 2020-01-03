RCMP warn residents never confront an individual who is breaking into your vehicle
Yellowknife Mounties are warning drivers in the city to take extra care when leaving their vehicles parked unattended.
Julie Plourde is the Media Relations Officer for the Northwest Territories RCMP in Yellowknife, NT.
“If anyone encounters a person breaking into their vehicle, they must not confront the individual,” Plourde said. “Owners have to report it to their local RCMP detachment.”
The Yellowknife RCMP has provided 100.1 The Moose with these safety tips for vehicle owners, Northwest Territories.
RCMP are reminding motorists to:
- Lock your vehicle when it is left unattended and activate the vehicle’s alarm
- Remove valuables from your vehicle or hide them
- If you don’t have a garage, park your vehicle in a well-lit area
- Report suspicious activity to police
The RCMP encourages all persons who may have had their vehicle entered to contact the police. The RCMP documents such incidents and records any items that are taken for comparison with any found property.
The RCMP also tracks the locations and uses the information to seek means to prevent such crimes.
