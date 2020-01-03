The RCMP encourages all persons who may have had their vehicle entered to contact the police. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

Yellowknife Mounties are warning drivers in the city to take extra care when leaving their vehicles parked unattended.

Julie Plourde is the Media Relations Officer for the Northwest Territories RCMP in Yellowknife, NT.

“If anyone encounters a person breaking into their vehicle, they must not confront the individual,” Plourde said. “Owners have to report it to their local RCMP detachment.”

Posted by Arthur Green on Friday, January 3, 2020 This security footage was posted by a resident of Yellowknife on FB this morning. If you recognize the suspect please contact the RCMP in Yellowknife Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

The Yellowknife RCMP has provided 100.1 The Moose with these safety tips for vehicle owners, Northwest Territories.

RCMP are reminding motorists to:

Lock your vehicle when it is left unattended and activate the vehicle’s alarm

Remove valuables from your vehicle or hide them

If you don’t have a garage, park your vehicle in a well-lit area

Report suspicious activity to police

The RCMP encourages all persons who may have had their vehicle entered to contact the police. The RCMP documents such incidents and records any items that are taken for comparison with any found property.

The RCMP also tracks the locations and uses the information to seek means to prevent such crimes.

