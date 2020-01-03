To ensure your own and safety and the safety of GNWT workers, please stay away from the construction area until the road has been opened. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

The GNWT’s recent ice testing (conducted January 2) determined they now have sufficient ice thickness to commence with the initial construction of the Dettah ice crossing.

“Weather permitting, our crews will commence with snow clearing activities tomorrow morning (January 3),” The GNWT stated.

Due to the existing snow depth, it will take crews a few days to construct the crossing.

“If all goes well, we anticipate being able to open the ice crossing by the end of next week,” the GNWT added.

To ensure your own and safety and the safety of GNWT workers, please stay away from the construction area until the road has been opened.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that it is illegal to travel on a closed ice crossing,” the GNWT concluded.

agreen@vistaradio.ca

Twitter.com/artcgreen