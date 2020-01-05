Snow removal begins at 12:00 a.m. each day and takes place during the early morning to avoid conflicts with drivers, people walking and children at play.

Monday, January 6th

Wiley Road from McMeekan Causeway to Franklin Avenue;

Finlayson Drive North from Range Lake Road to Dagenais Drive; and

Range Lake Road from Finlayson Drive South to Bourque Drive.

Tuesday, January 7th

School Draw Avenue from Copper Sky to House 4301; and

School Draw Avenue from Lundquist Road to Franklin Avenue.

Wednesday, January 8th

Old Airport Road from Range Lake Road to Borden Drive;

Taylor Road from Forrest Drive to Sissons Court; and

Norseman Drive from Franklin Avenue to Old Airport Road.

Thursday, January 9th

Morrison Drive from Sikyea Tili to Otto Drive South;

Byrne Road from Woolgar Avenue to Old Airport Road; and

Finlayson Drive from Banke Crescent to Dagenais Drive.

Friday, January 10th

Borden Drive from Rivett Crescent to House 301.

Residents must make sure that parked vehicles are removed from these streets by midnight or they will be towed. People are also advised that there will be traffic delays in snow removal areas and if possible, to use an alternate route to avoid delays.