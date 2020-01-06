Pumiotook is scheduled to appear before the Nunavut Court of Justice on January 20, 2020 in Iqaluit. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

On January 3, at 11:50 p.m., the Iqaluit RCMP members responded to a complaint of a domestic assault in the 300 block area of Iqaluit, NU.

The victim was transported to the Qikiqtani General Hospital with several deep lacerations, none of which were life-threatening but required urgent medical treatment.

The RCMP arrested 46-year-old Eeleeta Pumiotook without incident on scene. The victim was treated and released from the hospital after having non-life threatening injuries treated.

The “V” Division Forensic Identification Services assisted Iqaluit Detachment members in the execution of a Search Warrant at the residence in the 300 block area. Evidence was seized in support of the charges laid.

Alcohol was a contributing factor to both the accused and the victim in this instance.

Pumiotook has been charged with aggravated assault and was released from custody with conditions after a show cause hearing. Pumiotook is scheduled to appear before the Nunavut Court of Justice on January 20, 2020 in Iqaluit.

The Iqaluit Detachment reminds residences to contact Police through (867)-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 at any time when they see a crime happening or to provide information on a crime.

