The application deadline is 5:00 pm on February 14, 2020.

As part of its commitment to supporting health promotion and prevention activities, the Government of the Northwest Territories is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications for the Healthy Choices Fund. The annual funding is $400,000, with a minimum of $10,000 and a maximum of $75,000 per fiscal year.

The objectives of the Healthy Choices Fund include:

Supporting the vision of healthy, educated individuals, families and communities in the Northwest Territories;

Increasing awareness of healthy choices;

Focusing on youth;

Encouraging community participation, promote partnerships; and,

Enabling residents to participate in healthy choices through the community environment and available resources.

The application form and guidelines are available here:

· Applying for the Healthy Choices Fund

