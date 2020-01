Heather Akkak and her new baby boy. The first baby of 2020. Arthur C. Green/GNWT Submitted Image

It’s a boy!

The Northwest Territories first baby of the new decade is a ten-pound seven-ounce baby boy.

Axel Akkak was the first NWT baby of the new decade, born at 10:15 a.m. on January 1, 2020 at Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife.

Heather Akkak the baby’s mother could not be reached for comment by press time.

agreen@vistaradio.ca

Twitter.com/artcgreen