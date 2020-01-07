In Yellowknife, these winged wonders vastly outnumber residents.

These big, sooty birds thrive among humans here in the North, stretching across the sky on easy, freezing flowing wingbeats and filling the empty spaces with an echoing croak.

The dark, mysterious Raven has been depicted in literature and legends through the ages. The famous poem, The Raven, by Edgar Allan Poe was first published in 1845.

Sometimes they even knock on our station door to gain our attention here at 100.1 The Moose. This actually happened. Well, Mr. Raven, your frozen feet have our attention. Therefore we declare February 19, 2020 “Raven Appreciation Day” in Yellowknife.

According to the conservation program, Partners in Flight, roughly 18 per cent of the 20 million ravens in the world live in Canada. We’re not sure how many are actually living in the North, but they’re plentiful. You simply can’t go anywhere in Yellowknife without encountering one.

Although according to the Wildlife Department we are not allowed to legally feed the Ravens in Yellowknife, but we can still appreciate our feathered friends with a day of celebration.

“Deep into that darkness peering, long I stood there, wondering, fearing, doubting, dreaming dreams no mortal ever dared to dream before.” “Quoth the Raven, “Nevermore.” Edgar Allan Poe

We invite the public of Yellowknife on February 19 to help us celebrate the Raven.

More event details will be released in the future by 100.1 The Moose and of course, we are open to suggestions from the public on how to celebrate these winged wonders.

agreen@vistaradio.ca

Twitter.com/artcgreen