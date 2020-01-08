Sladjana Petrovic, is described as Caucasian, 5’7” / 170 cm, 257 lbs / 117 kg, heavy build, shoulder-length “salt and pepper” brown hair and blue eyes. Arthur C. Green/RCMP Photo

The investigation by Yellowknife RCMP into missing Sladjana Petrovic, 60 years-old, continues.

Sladjana was reportedly last seen on December 26 in the downtown area. RCMP began a missing person investigation on December 27, when she was reported missing.

The search continues for the missing 60-year-old woman in Yellowknife. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

Further to the pleas for Sladjana to make contact with RCMP by friends of Sladjana, and RCMP requests for public assistance, the investigators continue to follow up information and leads.

Sladjana Petrovic, is described as Caucasian, 5’7” / 170 cm, 257 lbs / 117 kg, heavy build, shoulder length “salt and pepper” brown hair and blue eyes.

In the last image located by investigators, Sladjana is seen wearing a dark blue jacket, with light blue liner, a pink or red shirt, black or dark pants, and running shoes. She appears to be carrying a grey/black bag or purse.

It is believed Sladjana was wearing the same clothes when she was last seen at approximately 3:40 p.m. on December 26, leaving her apartment building on 53 St and walking towards Franklin Avenue.

At this time, despite the dedicated, multi-level police investigation, there have been no confirmed sightings, interactions or activity from Sladjana Petrovic since she was last seen on December 26, 2019 at 3:40 p.m. Arthur C. Green/RCMP File Photo

Yesterday, Yellowknife Ground Search and Rescue (YKGSAR) were deployed to the Tin Can Hill area, following information brought forward by a citizen in the last appeal for information by the RCMP. The citizen had come across a piece of clothing while walking in the Tin Can Hill area on December 27. They reported this to the RCMP on January 6th. The item was gone by the time the RCMP attended the location, so given the investigators could not determine if the item did or did not belong to Ms. Petrovic, an extensive search of the area was completed.

A helicopter was used to search for the missing woman yesterday in Yellowknife. Arthur C. Green/Submitted Image

A helicopter was deployed to assist in the search of that area, as well as an expanded search area by air. Members of Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) were on board as well as an RCMP officer.

“With information brought forward by the public, we were able to direct resources to a specific area today,” Inspector Alex Laporte, Yellowknife RCMP Detachment Commander said. “While that search did not yield further evidence or information on Ms. Petrovic’s whereabouts, it shows the importance of relaying any information the public may have on Ms. Petrovic to the RCMP.”

Investigators continue to canvas the area, as residences and businesses in the downtown area surrounding 53 Street may have video footage from security cameras, “Nest” cams and vehicle dash cams. Residents are asked to review their footage between the hours of 3 p.m. and midnight, December 26, 2019 and provide police with any sightings.

Downtown residents have been asked to report anything that may appear unusual in their backyards and outbuildings.

The investigators of Yellowknife RCMP General Investigative Section continue to work on this priority investigation. They have been supported by the NT RCMP Police Dog Services, Yellowknife RCMP and resources from other units as required. YKGSAR and CASARA have been engaged as well.

“We continue to be concerned for her well-being,” Inspector Alex Laporte, Yellowknife RCMP Detachment Commander said.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Sladjana Petrovic is asked to contact either Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: nwtnutips to 274637

