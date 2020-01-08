The RCMP has been hosting Youth Leadership Workshops since 2011. Arthur C. Green/RCMP Submitted Photo

This week, 16 Indigenous youth from across Canada will be at the RCMP Academy, Depot Division in Regina, Saskatchewan for a Youth Leadership Workshop.

From January 6 to 11, 2020, the grades 9 to 12 students will have an opportunity to learn how they can help keep their communities safe. The participants will be accompanied by an RCMP mentor from their community.

Supporting youth is a strategic priority of the RCMP. The RCMP strives to give youth positive learning experiences and interactions with police officers.

“As far as my trip to Depot back in August, it’s hard to put into words. It was the best experience of my life. I have never felt so at home away from home. Not only did I enjoy the activities, I gained confidence in speaking and got to know some really interesting people that are from all over this great country.” Emily, 16 years old, Nova Scotia – August 2019 workshop participant

During the workshop, with the help of their mentor, each participant will develop an action plan to help address a youth crime or victimization issue. When they return to their community, they will implement their plan with support from their local RCMP detachment. Past participants have organized activities such as community fishing trips to promote skills building and safe hobbies, or educational sessions to increase the awareness around youth crime issues.

Through the workshop, youth develop skills and gain knowledge that helps them become active partners in helping keep Canadian communities safe.

The workshop will feature interactive sessions on topics such as bullying, diversity and inclusion, drug-impaired driving and healthy relationships. Youth will get to hear from well-known guest speakers, all while experiencing life at Depot.

The RCMP has been hosting Youth Leadership Workshops since 2011.

