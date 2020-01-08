Donate a purse to help the less fortunate. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

The PSAC Women’s Committee is seeking the publics’ help for an upcoming project.

Geraldine Penney is Chair of the PSAC Women’s Committee.

“Our committee is looking for purses(must be in good shape) if you have a purse that you no longer use and would like to hand it down to another woman to use,” Penney said. “The purses will be filled with toiletries and handed out to all woman’s shelters in the NWT on March 8th for International Women’s Day.”

Anyone wishing to donate can drop purses off at the PSAC office Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p,m. The PSAC office in on the 2nd floor of the UNW building.

“We will need 150 purses so everyone will count,” Penney said. “If you would like to drop your purse off after 5:00 p.m. or on the weekends please email geraldinepenney@hotmail.ca for the address.”



agreen@vistaradio.ca

Twitter.com/artcgreen