the Jury Trial has been cancelled and Jurors attendance is no longer required.

The trial of Levi Cayen has been cancelled as the result of a change to Mr. Cayen’s legal representation.

The Office of the Sheriff would like to advise all members of the public that received a Jury Summons requiring them to attend at the Chateau Nova Hotel on January 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. that the Jury Trial has been cancelled and their attendance is no longer required.

Sue Glowach is the Senior Communications Advisor with the Department of Justice with the Government of Northwest Territories.

“The matter will be spoken to in the Supreme Court in Yellowknife at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13,” Glowach said. “It will be open to the public.”

Approximately 1600 people received Jury Summons. For more information, please contact the Office of the Sheriff at 867-767–9290 or call toll free at 1-888-873-7620.

