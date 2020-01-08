It’s Winter in the Northwest Territories and that means it’s Snowmobile Patrol season in Yellowknife.

On December 28, The Government of Canada Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Department of Environment and Climate Change Canada, Municipal Enforcement, along with the Yellowknife RCMP started their snowmobile patrol season

”The Snowmobile Patrol is a great way to engage with snowmobilers and be proactive,” Cst. Jason Thibault, the RCMP Snowmobile Patrol Coordinator said. “The people we encounter on the trails and lakes are happy to see a law enforcement team.”

According to Cst. Thibault, these safety tips need to be reminded to snowmobilers:

Always check the weather forecast and plan for additional days on the land.

Know the area where you are travelling. If you are not familiar with the area, speak with someone more experienced.

Make sure you wear bright color clothing and warm gear and learn the symptoms of hypothermia.

Always wear a helmet when you are within Yellowknife city’s limits, and wear it even though it’s not mandatory outside the city.

Carry an emergency medical kit, emergency took kit (with spark plugs, belt) and extra food.

Always carry a mean of communication. If you travel outside cellular phone coverage, carry an emergency communication device like a Satellite phone, a spot or a 2-way satellite communication device.

Tell people where you are going. Let them know of your destination and the route you are going to take. If you are changing your plans at the last minute, tell a few people prior to leaving.

Operate your snowmobile within your capacities and always sober! Snowmobile drivers impaired by alcohol and/or drugs are facing the same criminal code charges as when driving a vehicle impaired.

“We gave a few warnings out during our patrol to some snowmobilers not following regulations,” Cst. Thibault said. “Besides that, it’s a very positive experience”

