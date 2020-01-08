If you are venturing outside in Yellowknife make sure you dress warm. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

A period of very cold wind chills is expected overnight in Yellowknife.



Extreme cold wind chill values near -53 will affect the Northern Great Slave area tonight and into Thursday morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Tonight Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 42. Wind chill minus 46 this evening and -53 overnight. Frostbite is possible in minutes.



Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up warns Environment Canada.

