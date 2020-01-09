A 26-year-old, Lester Aqqiaruq of Igloolik, NU was arrested by Igloolik RCMP. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

On January 6, 2020, Igloolik RCMP initiated an investigation into allegations of sexual assault on a youth by an adult male.

With the assistance of “V” Division Special Investigative Team and “V” Division Major Crimes Unit, two victims were identified – one female youth and one female adult.

A 26-year-old, Lester Aqqiaruq of Igloolik, NU was arrested by Igloolik RCMP and charged criminally with sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assault police officer and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Aqqiaruq appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody. His next scheduled court appearance is January 21, 2020.

The investigations are ongoing and the RCMP is asking for anyone who may have information on Aqqiaruq’s activities or anyone who may have been a victim of Aqqiaruq to contact the RCMP at (867)-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

