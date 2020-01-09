Police are reminding the public that handling firearms must be done with care and in accordance with regulations. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

On January 7, 2020, Dawson City RCMP was notified that bullets had struck a residence in the rural area of Dawson City earlier in the week. It is suspected that people were target practicing nearby and did not realize the residence was there.

Although this instance occurred in a rural area, firing weapons, not knowing where the rounds may end up, is a dangerous and illegal practice. Fortunately, there were no casualties, as this could have had a very tragic outcome.

Police are reminding the public that handling firearms must be done with care and in accordance with regulations.

For information on licensing, registration, transporting, usage and general safekeeping of firearms, please visit the RCMP’s Canadian Firearms Program (CFP) website at http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/firearms.

