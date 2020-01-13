The Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding recognizes the importance of the government-to-government relationship between the Tłı̨chǫ Government and the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Premier Caroline Cochrane, Minister Diane Thom,

Minister R.J. Simpson, Minister Shane Thompson, Minister Caroline Wawzonek, and

Minister Paulie Chinna met with the Tłı̨chǫ Government Grand Chief George Mackenzie,

Chief Clifford Daniels, Chief David Wedawin, Chief Charlie Football, and Chief Alfonz Nitsiza

in Yellowknife on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

The Working Together: Tłı̨chǫ Government/GNWT Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding was initially signed in June 2012 and was renewed in 2014 and most recently in December 2018.

The meeting focused on areas of mutual interest, including:

Tłı̨chǫ Government Priorities to Inform GNWT Mandate Setting

United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and New NWT- wide Forums

Caribou Management

Housing in Tłı̨chǫ Communities

Municipal and Community Affairs Working Group

Special Funding for Municipal Emergency Services as a result of Tłı̨chǫ All-Season Road

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls National Inquiry Final Report

The GNWT values and respects its relationship with the Tłı̨chǫ Government as the Treaty rights-holders and voice of the Tłı̨chǫ Nation.

The GNWT and Tłı̨chǫ Government committed to identify common priorities and to work in collaboration towards results that benefit Tłı̨chǫ citizens and the NWT.

The Tłı̨chǫ Government and the GNWT reaffirmed their commitment to working together and with other co-management partners, to support conservation and recovery of the Bathurst and Bluenose-East barren-ground caribou herds.

Tłı̨chǫ Government and the GNWT agreed to continue to support the Tłı̨chǫ Government /MACA Working Group, and recognize this forum as a valuable resource to support and strengthen Tłı̨chǫ community governments in the areas of governance, elections, finance and administration.

The agreement ( Memorandum of Understanding) commits both governments to meet at least twice per year.

