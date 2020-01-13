The Dené Nation is pleased to announce that the Federal Indian Day Schools Class Action is now moving to implementation.

Starting today January 13, 2020 claims will be accepted for compensation for those who endured harms while attending federally operated Indian day schools.

Former students will have until the deadline of July 13, 2022 to file a claim.

The Indian Day School settlement offers former students a range of compensation between $10,000 and $200,000. A $200 million legacy fund will also be established for wellness and healing initiatives. All claims should be filed with the Claims Administrator.

“It has been a tremendous amount of effort of all those involved in reaching this settlement and now we can begin taking positive steps towards true reconciliation for Dené survivors. Starting today, survivors have two and a half years to apply for this compensation and I encourage all survivors to submit claims for restitution,” Dené National Chief Norman Yakeleya said. “I am pleased that we can now begin the process of healing for former students and their families for past harms done to them while attending Federal Indian Day Schools. I want to thank the late Garry McLean and all the plaintiffs whose vision was to seek justice for those who were wronged by the Federal Government’s policies. It is now time to begin the reconciliation and compensation process for the Dené. On behalf of all former students and families, we say Mahsi Cho.”

For more information please visit:

Class Action (Gowlings): www.indiandayschools.com | toll-free number: 1-844-539-3815 toll-free or on Facebook @McLeanClassAction.

Claims Administrator (Deloitte): www.indiandayschoolsclaims.com

[email protected]

Twitter.com/artcgreen