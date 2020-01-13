Hazardous frostbite conditions have been issued by Environment Canada for the Yellowknife region. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

Another extreme cold warning has been issued for the Yellowknife region and Hay River by Environment Canada.

Tonight for Yellowknife, clear skies. Ice fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 43.

Wind chill minus 48 this evening and minus 55 overnight. Hazardous frostbite conditions.

For Hay River and Enterprise, tonight, partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 39. Wind chill minus 44 this evening and minus 50 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

For Fort Providence, tonight, a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 41. Wind chill minus 44 this evening and minus 52 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

For Fort Resolution, tonight a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 40. Wind chill near minus 51. Frostbite in minutes.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.



