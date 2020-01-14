Assessment Open Houses are scheduled for January 28 and 29, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at City Hall. The Assessor will be on site to answer any of your assessment questions. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

Property Assessment Notices have been mailed out to all ratepayers (persons or businesses responsible for paying property taxes) in the City of Yellowknife.

According to city documents, an assessment is a value placed on property (land and buildings) for municipal and school tax purposes. Assessed values provide a means of distributing taxes among ratepayers in Yellowknife.

Residents should compare their assessment with other similar properties in their neighbourhood using our online tool, CityExplorer.

For land comparisons, ensure similarity of location, lot size and zoning. For building comparisons, ensure similarity of age, quality, style and size, the City sates.

Please consult the “2020 A Guide to Property Taxes” brochure that has been mailed with your Property Assessment Notice for information, regarding school support declarations and how to file an appeal of your assessment with the Board of Revision. Appeals may only be filed against the assessment values of your property, not the amount of taxes collected.

Assessment Open Houses are scheduled for January 28 and 29, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at City Hall. The Assessor will be on site to answer any of your assessment questions. You may also call 920-5625 or 920-5664 to speak with someone about your assessment.

The deadline to file a School Support Declaration or Assessment Appeal is February 17, 2020. For more information please visit Property Taxes and Assessment Page.

[email protected]

Twitter.com/artcgreen