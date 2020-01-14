This change does not affect Ministerial Staff, they will retain their @gov.nt.ca accounts. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

On Monday, January 20th, 2020, the e-mail addresses for staff of the Office of the Clerk, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and all Constituency Assistants, will change from “[email protected]” to [email protected].

This change is in order to further identify the Legislative Assembly as a separate branch of the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Government Ministers will maintain their @gov.nt.ca accounts, but will also have @ntassembly.ca accounts for constituency business. This change does not affect Ministerial Staff, they will retain their @gov.nt.ca accounts.

Please take extra care to contact the correct e-mail address as of January 20th.

