The GNWT, in partnership with Bell Let’s Talk and Northwestel, announced a $500,000 collaboration which will support the Strongest Families Institute to provide mental health services for children, youth, adults and families throughout the Northwest Territories.

Diane Thom, Minister, Health and Social Services noted that there is no waitlist for the flexible and evidence-based service that will be available by phone and can be scheduled around each person’s needs.

“Our government is committed to making decisions to improve the lives of NWT residents. By partnering with Bell Let’s Talk, Northwestel and the Strongest Families Institute, we are able to provide individuals, families, caregivers and youth with mental wellness and behavioural challenge supports when and where they need them from their home community.”

Strongest Families Institute is an award-winning charity that provides evidence-based programming for children, youth, adults and their families to overcome significant issues such as anxiety and behaviour challenges.

Dr. Patricia Lingley-Pottie, President and CEO Strongest Families Institute stated that the partnership between the GNWT, Bell Let’s Talk and Northwestel will increase access to timely mental health services for children, youth, adults and families.

“We are honoured to work with these partners to improve access to care which allows us to provide our skill- based programs, that are proven to overcome mental health issues to NWT residents. Equipping people with life skills will lead to a healthier future.”

Strongest Families Institute currently operates in nine provinces across Canada and uses an innovative distance coaching approach over the phone to support clients while respecting their privacy. All Strongest Families Institute coaches are diversity trained and receivecultural competency training.

Programs and supports through the Strongest Families Institute will be available in both English and French when programming in NWT is officially launched later this month.

Bell Let’s Talk Day is January 29th.