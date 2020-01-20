The Government of Canada’s Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency will provide $500,000 over three years to the NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines and Yukon Mining Alliance, in partnership with the three territorial governments to host Invest Canada North at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention in Toronto, beginning this March.

Ken Armstrong, President of the NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines noted how grateful they were to have the support of the Canadian and territorial governments.

“This support allows us to showcase the competitive advantages and opportunities in Canada’s North at one of the world’s biggest annual mining conferences.”

Over the course of the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining four-day PDAC convention, Invest Canada North will be comprised of an exclusive networking reception complete with northern food, music and culture; a forum on mineral investment opportunities in Canada’s North hosted by sector experts and well-known mining experts;

Caroline Cochrane, Premier of Northwest Territories stated that partnerships and initiatives aimed at increasing investor understanding and confidence in the North is essential to new exploration and growth.

“Accentuated by our rich resource potential, Invest Canada North will help us build a strong case in the global marketplace and set the stage for responsible investments in our future.”

At the four-day convention there will also be a Media Centre featuring interview opportunities for mineral exploration and mining companies, government officials, Indigenous development corporations, Industry partners and financial and investment influencers.